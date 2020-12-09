Diarmuid Ryan, Nenagh

Diarmuid Ryan

Islandbawn & Summerhill, Nenagh.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Margaret & Rody and brothers Emmett and Conor, his son Craig and by Laura, Rosanna , Emily and Liz. his aunts and uncles, the Ryan’s of Summerhill and Spillane’s of Cunnahurt and their extended families, nephews & niece, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of great friends. May Diarmuid Rest In Peace.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday 12 o’clock in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Lisboney Old Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie , or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

