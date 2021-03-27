Dermot John Daly, Cahir & Thurles

Glengall Cottage, Mitchelstown Road, Cahir and formerly Monadreen, Thurles.

Suddenly, under the wonderful care of the Staff of Cork University Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Jerry and Maura.

Will be sadly missed by his partner Michelle, sisters Geraldine, Orla, Paula and Niamh, brother Damien, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Liam, Darren and Kevin, sister-in-law Marian, Michelle’s family, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines Dermot’s funeral will be private.

A private family funeral service will take place in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday, 29th March, at 1pm, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the funeral home.

The funeral service can be viewed live at www.twitch.tv/PatCorbettLive.

