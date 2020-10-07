Dermot (Diarmuid) O’Connor, Cahir and Kerry

Dermot (Diarmuid), (Coillte) of Cahir Abbey Upper Cahir and formerly of Kilgulbin, Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry, died peacefully at home with his family by his side.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Ann (Ryan, Dundrum) sons Darren, Richard and Patrick, daughters Mari and Norma, sisters, Mary, Sr. Eileen and Dympna, sons in law Johnny and Graeme, daughters in law Debbie, Lisa and Roberta, grandchildren Fearghus, Orlaith, Andrew, Cara, Patrick, Ciara,Trevor, Anna, John and Ronan, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral cortege will leave Dermot’s home on Thursday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Cahir for a private funeral mass for family only at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in Dermot’s memory to Cahir Tidy Towns c/o Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir.

