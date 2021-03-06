Denis Walsh, Cashel & Fethard

Knock St. Lour House, Cahir Road, Cashel and Rathcoole, Fethard.

March 6th 2021, in the care of the ICU in South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, following a short illness.

Pre deceased by his father Eddie Walsh and his step father Pat Slattery.

Devoted son of Eileen. Cherished brother of Gráinne (Molony) and Fiona (O’Riordan).

Sadly missed by his brothers in law Conor and Finbar, his adored niece and nephews Sinéad, Jerry, Niall, Patrick, James and Jim, (Aunt) Kathleen, cousins, relatives and large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

In accordance with HSE and Government regulations, the Funeral will be private for family only.

The Funeral Mass may be viewed on Monday at 11.30 at Churchcamlive.ie/Moyglass.

Messages of support and condolences for the family may be left on the Condolence page of RIP.ie.

