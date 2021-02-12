Denis Seymour

Garrykennedy, Portroe, Nenagh, 11th February 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen (nee Ryan), his parents James and Johanna, brothers Liam, Michael, Paddy, Jimmy and Fr. Tom, loving father of James, Perry (Maloney) and Denise. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Brian, his adored grandchildren Maria, Hannah, Kate, Conor, Dave, Robert and James, his brother John (Jack) (Kilkenny), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass (10 people) for Denis will take place on Sunday, departing his home at 11.30 am to arrive for 12 noon mass in St. Mary’s Church, Portroe, followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the live stream service www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

