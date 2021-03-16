Denis Ryan (Philips) The Fields, Templederry, Nenagh.

Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Colette and Mark, predeceased by his sisters Una (Coyne) and Maureen (Corbett); deeply regretted by his daughter in law Martina, grandchildren Dylan, Ryan, Megan, Orla and Sean, brother Nicholas, sisters Sr Claire, Nan (Dwan), Helena (Boland) and Elise (Ryan), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral mass will take place this Wednesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry at 2pm followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Templederry.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice

The funeral mass can be watched on the Templederry Parish YouTube channel.

