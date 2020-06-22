Denis Myles, Cahir and Clogheen

18 Mountain Road, Cahir and formerly of Graigue, Clogheen.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St John the Baptist Church, Duhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence