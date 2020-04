Auburn Park, Clonmel and formerly of Killeeshal, Cappagh, Co. Waterford.

A private Funeral Service will be held in St Oliver’s Church on Good Friday.

This may be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul at 10.30am.

Burial will take place afterwards in Ballinameela Cemetery, Cappagh, Co Waterford.

Enquiries to Condons Funeral Directors, Clonmel.