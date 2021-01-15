Denis Doyle, Roscrea

Denis Doyle

Dungar, Roscrea, Co Offaly (of Doyle’s Undertakers, Roscrea) died 15th Jan 2021.

Denis’s funeral cortege will be leaving his residence on Sunday morning at 9.45am travelling via Dungar, Fancroft Cross, Assumption Park to arrive at his funeral home at 11am briefly and then on to St Cronan’s Church for funeral mass at 11.30am followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Denis’s funeral mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie

In accordance with current HSE guidelines only 10 people allowed in church.

For those that would like to attend but cannot please use the condolence section below.

