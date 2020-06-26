Denis ‘Dinny’ Ryan, Roscrea

Denis ‘Dinny’ Ryan

Glentara, Roscrea, Tipperary, and formerly of 103 Assumption Park, Roscrea. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Maureen Ryan (nee Deegan), brother John and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his sons Noel and Michael, daughters Eileen and Denice, grandchildren Nikita, Donna, Daragh, Amy, Neil, Keelan and Mia, brothers Billy and Michael, sisters Helen, Mena, Kathleen, Sheila, Lucy and Noelie, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Due to government guidelines on public gatherings Denis Funeral Mass will be strictly for family and relatives only. Denis remains will leave his residence on Sunday (approx 1.30) and will travel by car down Assumption Park, Railway View, Main St., Rosemary St. and into St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on st.cronanscluster.ie.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

