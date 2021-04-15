Denis “Dinny” Ryan (Morrissey) Kilcommon

Cummerbeg, Kilcommon, Thurles.

Predeceased by his brother Martin.

Peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, sons and daughters Sarah, Ned, Mary, James, Elizabeth, Michael and Dan, grandchildren Aidan, Aoife, Rachel, Claire, Denis, Pierce, Jack, Emma, Kaitlyn, Darragh, Perla and Saul. brothers Dan and Jimmy, sister Lizzy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Friday 16th April in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon at 11.30 followed by burial in the new cemetery Kilcommon.

Funeral Mass for Dinny can be viewed on the link https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/

