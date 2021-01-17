Denis (Dinny) Moloney, Roscrea

Dungar, Roscrea, Co Offaly.

Died 15th January 2021.

Dinny will leave his son’s residence in Dungar on Monday evening at 6pm to arrive at St Cronan’s Church for funeral Mass at 6.30pm.

Dinny’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie.

Burial in Dungar Cemetery on Tuesday morning at 10am.

House private, Due to current HSE guidelines only 10 family members allowed in church.

Those who would like to attend but cannot, can express their sympathies on the condolence link below.

