Denis Davis, Clonmel

Denis Davis

Highfield Grove, and formerly Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Denis passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and father, he will be sadly missed by his wife Kathleen, daughters Denise, Bernadette, Mary and Elizabeth, sons Anthony and Paul, brothers Thomas, Charlie & Joseph, sisters Margaret, Mary, Breda, Angela & Martina, grandchildren Charlotte, Tamara, Alannah, Michael, Shauna, Harry, Caitlin, Sarah, Jack, Finn, Chloe, Oliver and Oscar, sons-in-law Rudolf, Michael & Jason, daughter-in-law Selena, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & PauL’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Enquiries to Condon’s Funeral Directors please.

