Deirdre Fogarty (nee Tuite), Clonmel

Tivoli Heights, Clonmel.

Due to government restrictions, Deidre’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only on Monday morning at 11 0’clock in St.Mary’s church Irishtown followed by burial in St.Patrick’s cemetery.

We suggest using the online condolence page on the RIP.ie website as an option to offer your messages of comfort and sympathy to the family.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church Livestream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie.

House Private Please.

Enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors.

