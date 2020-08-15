Deirdre Daniels, Clonmel

Deirdre Daniels (nee Houlihan)

Lower Irishtown and formerly Elm Park, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Deirdre passed away peacefully on Friday evening at St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen, surrounded by her loving family.

She will be sadly missed by P.J., her loving sons Eric, Thomas and Ben, mother Phyllis (O’Mahony), brothers Thomas, Noel, Adrian, Eoghan and Tony, sisters Patricia, Helen and Regina, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

In compliance with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will be held in St Oliver’s Church on Monday at 11.30am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

