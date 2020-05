Shandangan, Carrigadrohid, Co. Cork and formerly of Knockalton, Nenagh.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to West Cork Rapid Response and Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Declan’s Requiem Mass will be at 2pm on Friday and will be live streamed on funeralslive.ie/declan-flynn

A Memorial Mass for Declan will be arranged at a later date.