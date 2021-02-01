Declan Cody, Mullinahone & Cork

Declan Cody

Gurteen, Mullinahone, and Blackrock, Cork suddenly on January 30th 2021.

Pre-deceased by his father Michael. Sadly missed by his mother Patricia, sisters Marie and Claire, brothers Robert, Pat, Milo and Ray, sisters in law Liz, Sandra, Bridget and Marie, brother in law Michael, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 2nd February at 11.30am in St. Michael’s Church, Mullinahone followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

In keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19 a maximum of 10 people are allowed in the church.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the ‘condolences’ section below.

