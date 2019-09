72 Cormac Drive, Nenagh.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5-7 o’clock.

Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St. Mary of the Rosary Church at 11:45 for funeral mass 12 noon.

Followed by cremation in Shannon crematorium at 3pm.

Family flowers only donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.