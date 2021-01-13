David Kennedy, London and Clonmel

London and late of Elm Park, Clonmel

12th December 2020.

Predeceased by his daughter Avril and brother Brian. Deeply regretted by his wife Geraldine, children Christopher, Elizabeth, Natalie, David, Gerard, Tanya, Shannon and Hayley, grandson Kayden, father Jimmy, mother Theresa, sisters Anne, Valerie and Brenda, brothers James, Gerard and Francis, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and his many friends.

May David Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11.30am in St. Oliver’s Church, Clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence