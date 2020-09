David (Dave), Hughes, Perrystown, Dublin 12 and formerly of Kilcommon, Thurles

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 2 to 6 PM for family and close friends.

Arriving at St Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon on Monday for 1 o’ clock Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards to New Cemetery, Kilcommon.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Irish Heart Foundation.

In line with current HSE and Government guidelines, attendance number will be restricted to 50 people in the church.

House Private Please