Danny Nolan, Thurles

Two Mile Borris, Thurles.

Removal from Kennedy’s funeral home Dublin Road, Thurles, arriving at St. James’ Church Two Mile Borris on Monday morning at 11.15am for private family funeral mass at 11.30.

Burial immediately afterwards in Two Mile Borris cemetery.

With adherence to Government and HSE guidelines, numbers in the church are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

