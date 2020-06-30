Danny Doran, Templemore

Danny Doran

McDonagh Terrace and Railway View, Templemore,

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Thursday evening from 7pm to 9pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, at 12pm. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

