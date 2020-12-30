Danny Condon, Cahir

“Sacre Couer” Mitchelstown Road, Cahir.

Danny passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of all at Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home Cahir. Predeceased by his wife Breeda, he will be very sadly missed by his loving son Barry, daughters Maria and Rita, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to current restrictions Danny’s funeral cortége will leave his home on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s church Cahir for a private family funeral at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The mass can be viewed on www.stmaryscahir.ie

