Daniel (Dan) Doolan, Newcastle

Bahernaugh, Newcastle, Clonmel and Rathkeevan Nursing Home, who passed away peacefully in his 98th year in South Tipperary General Hospital after a short illness.

Predeceased by his father and mother Bridie and brother Thomas. Dearly missed in particular by his first cousins, Billy, Mike and Jimmy Kennedy, Newcastle and Gus Kennedy, New York, his many relatives and extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11.30am for Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 24th November 2020 followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Newcastle.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab ‘NEWCASTLE’.

