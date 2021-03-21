Daniel (Dan) Croke, Thurles

Regaile, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

March 20th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross.

Daniel (Dan), brother of the late Tom and father of the late Mary.

Sadly missed by his wife Philomena, sons Christy, Pat and Danny, daughters Josie, Ann, Geraldine, Philomena and Margaret, sister-in-law Elizabeth, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law,

nephews Christy and Tom, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, relatives, neighbors and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 a private Funeral Mass takes place in Boherlahan Church and can be viewed on Monday at 11:30 on https://churchcamlive.ie/boherlahanparish/.

Burial afterwards in Ardmayle Cemetery.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the Condolence link.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence