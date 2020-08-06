Dan McCormack, Borrisoleigh

Dan McCormack

Pallas, Borrisoleigh.

05-08-2020. Peacefully at home with his family. Beloved husband of the late Anna. Sadly missed by his loving sons Martin, Terence and Peter, daughter Theresa (Bannon), grandchildren, daughters-in-law Ellie, Doreen and Mary, son-in-law Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Due to government guidelines a private family mass will take place at 11 AM in The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh on Saturday, followed by interment in Glenkeen Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed here twitch.tv/borrisoleighandileigh

