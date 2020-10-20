Dan Leamy, Thurles

Roskeen, Drombane, Thurles

Peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff of Padre Pio nursing home Holycross. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Josephine, sisters Sr. Elizabeth, Sr. Patrick Joseph and his brother-in-law Seamus Hayes. Deeply regretted by his brother Willie, sisters Sr. Bridget, Sr. Mary (Swansea) and Kathleen (Hayes), sister-in law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence in Roskeen on Wednesday afternoon with strict adherence to social distancing and face covering.

A private family funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in St. Mary’s Church Drombane at 12 noon. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Moyaliffe Cemetery.

Dan’s funeral mass can be viewed on line in the following link https://rhealy.ie/funeral/

