Cyril Burke, Cahir & Ardfinnan

Cyril Burke

The Elms, Cahir and formerly Lady’s Abbey, Ardfinnan.

Due to government advice on public gatherings Cyril’s funeral mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in St Mary’s Church Cahir followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot are invited to offer their messages of sympathy to the family at the condolence section below, and can also take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service www.stmaryscahir.ie followed by clicking the online stream tab.

House Private Please.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors please.

