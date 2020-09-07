Cormac O’Brien, Cahir

Knockgraffon, Cahir.

Suddenly to the inexpressible grief of his parents Donal and Michelle, brothers Joey and Daniel, grandparents Joe and Mary Doherty and Martha (wife of the late Steedie O’ Brien), aunts, uncles, cousins and his many friends.

Leaving his home on Wednesday at 1.30pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Queen New Inn for Funeral Mass at 2pm for family and close friends.

Burial afterwards in Knockgraffon cemetery.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to New Inn Boys National School.

Please adhere to current restrictions at all times.

