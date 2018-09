Aged 2 of Ballynamuddagh, Grange, Clonmel.

Reposing at his home on Sunday evening from 5 to 8 o’clock.

Mass of the Angels on Monday at 11 in St Nicholas’ Church, Grange, followed by burial in the New Cemetery Grange.

House private on Monday morning.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin or Ronald McDonald House.