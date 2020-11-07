Conor Moroney, Clonmel

Caherclough, Lisronagh, Clonmel

Conor passed away on Thursday evening at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his niece baby Fíadh, he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Séamus and Noreen, sisters Lisa, Róisín and Ciara, nephews Dean and Seán Óg, brother-in-law Seán, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Tuesday at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence