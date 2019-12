Moyne, Killenaule.

Reposing at his sister Breda Burke’s residence Rathmoley, Killenaule this evening, from 4pm with prayers at 8pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s church, Killenaule, at 10.45am Tuesday morning for funeral mass at 11 o’clock, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy, Cork at 2pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alzheimer’s society of Ireland.