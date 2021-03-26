Connie Cleere, Nenagh

Sallygrove, Nenagh and ESB, retired.

March 25th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane, beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Robert, Michael, Con and Geraldine (Carty). Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughters-in-law Nicola and Michelle, son-in-law Stephen, his adored grandchildren Emma, Darragh, Niall, Maisie, Sean, Phoebe, Emily, Conor and Sally, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass (10 people) for Connie will take place on Sunday 28th in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 2pm, followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery, Silvermines, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

