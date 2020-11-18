Con Rohan, Dolla

Con Rohan (Roughan)

`Emmavale`, Barnagore, Dolla, Nenagh.

November 12th 2020, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his daughter Síobhan, brothers Denis, James and Jackie, sisters Maureen and Angela, beloved husband of Joan and loving father of Paul, Peter and Alan. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sister Josie, daughters-in-law Liz, Sally and Lorraine, Síobhan’s partner Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Con will take place on Friday November 20th in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 1 o’clock, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend, can take part in the ceremony, on the church live stream service, www.nenaghparish.ie .

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace

