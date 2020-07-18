Con Meagher, Dublin and Rearcross

Palmerstown, Dublin 20, and Foilduff, Rearcross, peacefully, on July 18th, 2020 in the loving care of the nurses and staff of The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved husband of Josephine, devoted and loving father of Joe and Rachel, adored grandfather of Saoirse, Áine, Caoimhe, Eilís and Róisín.

Con will be forever missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Bríd, son-in-law Patrick, brother Frank, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, family and friends.

Con’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Con’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, online streaming service on Monday, at 11.30am, by using the following link: http://www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Con’s burial will then take place in Palmerstown Cemetery, Dublin.

Messages of condolence can be left below.

