21 Ormond Court, Clonmel and formerly of Fianna Rd, Thurles & Carlow.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5 o’clock with removal at 6.45 to the Church of the Resurrection.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Family flowers only.