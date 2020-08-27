Colette Geoghegan neé Molloy, Fethard and Drangan

Woodvale Walk, Fethard, Co Tipperary and formerly of Drangan, on August 26th 2020.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ciaran, her daughters Aisling, Emma and Roisín, her parents Jim and Margaret, brothers , sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, Colette’s Wake and Funeral Mass will be for family only.

The Funeral Mass can be watched online from the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 11am on Sunday at parishchurch.net. Colette will then be taken for a private cremation ceremony. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Clonmel Cancer Care.

