Claire Pringle (nee Reidy), Clonmel

Baron Park, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 11.30am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Private cremation will take place afterwards at 3.00pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Enquiries to Condons Funeral Directors, Clonmel.

