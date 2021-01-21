Claire Leyden, Sligo

Claire Leyden

Mother of Martin (Our Lady’s Secondary School, Templemore and Templemore Athletic Club) who died peacefully at her residence.

Removal to St. Anne’s Church, Sligo on Friday Evening and burial at Sligo Cemetery on Saturday following 11am Mass.

