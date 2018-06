Fourmilewater, and late of Deerpark, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford.

Reposing at Castlequarter, Fourmilewater, on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 8.00pm.

Removal on Friday morning to Fourmilewater Church for mass at 11.00am

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Donations if desired to South Tipp General Hospital