Christy Fitzgerald, Nenagh

Ballygraigue Court, Nenagh and formerly of Ballycarido, Newtown.

September 6th 2020, after a short illness.

Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, J.J., Lily, Kathleen, Dave, Ned, Tina, Donie and Tommy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, uncles Dave and Eddie, aunt Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday 7th at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 6pm until 7.30pm with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings.

Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St. Mary’s Church Portroe for a family Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery.

Christy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on youtube on the Portroe Burgess Youghal Parishes page from 5pm on Tuesday 8th September.

May he Rest in Peace.

