Christopher Francis Toohey, Nenagh

Gortlandroe, Nenagh.

Due to current government restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Requiem mass for Christopher will take place this Sunday in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 10 o’clock followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

House private please.

