Christine May Greenway, Nenagh

Christine May Greenway nee Dow

Lisatunny, Nenagh, peacefully on 18th Feb 2021 at Limerick University Hospital.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael and cherished daughters Hope & Michele, Grandchildren Darragh, Kitty, Bronagh, Clodagh, Senan, Rosaleen and Jack, Sons in law Mark O’Leary & Ger Murphy, Brothers and sisters in law, Sister Susan, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Christine Rest In Peace.

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Remains arriving for Requiem mass this Sunday to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 12 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2 Fm.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Spinocerebellar Association.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence