Christine Larkin nee Maher, Templemore

Adamstown, Templemore.

Predeceased by her parents Gerry & Peg Maher and her brother John. Beloved wife and best friend to Kieran, beloved mother to Kevin and Kieran and their wife and partner Mairead and Joy and devoted grandmother to JJ, Josh and Gracie. Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters Pat, Ger, Marie, Sadie, Margaret and Carmel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, dear neighbours and close friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Christine’s Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. James’s Church, Killea, followed by interment in Killea Cemetery.

Christine’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.ejgrey.com

Donations to Oncology Department, Limerick c/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.

Messages of condolences may be left on www.ejgrey.com

House strictly private please.

