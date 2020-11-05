Christine ‘Crissie’ Hynes, Roscrea

Christine (Crissie) Hynes (nee Gallagher)

Golden Grove, Roscrea, Co Offaly formerly Lusmagh, Co Offaly, died 4th November

Funeral leaving Doyle’s Funeral Home Roscrea on Saturday at 11.15am to arrive at Ballybritt Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery. Funeral Home Private Please.

