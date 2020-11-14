Christina (Ina) Ryan nee McDonnell, Thurles

Iona, Rahealty, Thurles.

Will be sadly missed by her husband Tom, daughters Bríd and Mary (Wade), grand-daughter Aoife, grand-son Cian, son in law Tony, brother John, sisters Mary, Breda, Eileen and Lily, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Following government guidelines on public gatherings;

Ina’s funeral cortége will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 16th November for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.

Donations if desired to Milford Care Center or Breast Cancer Research.

