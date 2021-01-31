Chris Butler, Kilkenny & The Commons

Chapel Lane, Kilmanagh, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Williamstown, The Commons, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at his residence on Saturday 30th January 2021.

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Chris’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only).

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday 1st February at 11am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Kilmanagh with burial afterwards in Tullaroan Cemetery.

Those who would like to view the Funeral Mass can do so through the following link; https://youtu.be/wDj2SAeyGiU.

Please use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

House private please.

