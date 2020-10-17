Charlie O’Loughlin, Thurles

Bawntameena, Racecourse Road, Thurles.

Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, devoted wife Mary, sons Bryan and Barry, sisters Maura and Siobhan, brothers Michael and Brian, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, former colleagues in CBS Thurles and many friends.

Following government guidelines on public gatherings, observing social distancing and avoiding handshaking,

Charlie’s funeral cortege will depart his residence on Wednesday 21st October at 10.15am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Killinan cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are restricted to 25 family members in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.

