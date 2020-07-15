Charley McLoughney, Nenagh

Liosgrabh , Ardcroney, Nenagh.

Predeceased by his parents Mai and Jack and sister Mary Cleary, brother in law Tony Chambers, deeply regretted by his beloved wife Nora, sister Alice Brislane, brothers Paddy and Tom, sons Shane, Cathal and Enda, daughters in law Una, Caitriona and Mairéad, son in law Eoin, brothers in law and sisters in law and adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Charley’s remains will leave Liosgrabh at 11.40 on Thursday morning to arrive at Ardcroney Church for family funeral mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Ardcroney cemetery.

In an effort to follow best practice in regards to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to Government guidelines.

The McLoughney family wish to thank you for your co-operation.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence