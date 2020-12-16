Charles ‘Charlie’ Small, Newport

Charles (Charlie) Small

Castlewaller, Newport, Co. Tipperary, unexpectedly on the 15th of December 2020 in the ICU, University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Gus and Joan and brother Dan. Sadly missed by his heart broken family: sisters Sr. Mary Monica, Helen (Coughlan), nephews Thomas, Tomás and Christopher, nieces Mary and Joanna, sister-in law Bridie, brother-in law Christy, grandnieces Aoibhín and Caoimhe, nieces-in law Brigid, Dearbhla and Catherine, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

In adherence with current Government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday the 18th of December at 11.30 am in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport followed by burial in Rockvale Cemetery.

For those who would like to attend but unfortunately cannot at this time, Charlie’s funeral Mass may be viewed on the Livestream service on www.twitch.t.v search for NewportBirdhillandToor.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

